Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.35-2.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50.

Patterson Companies Stock Performance

PDCO opened at $31.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.57. Patterson Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.15 and a fifty-two week high of $34.53.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 22.24% and a net margin of 3.28%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Patterson Companies will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Patterson Companies Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 19th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.49%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Patterson Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Patterson Companies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Patterson Companies from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Insider Activity at Patterson Companies

In related news, insider Timothy E. Rogan sold 9,260 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total transaction of $275,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 40,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,201,364.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Patterson Companies

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PDCO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 195.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 499.4% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Patterson Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.24% of the company’s stock.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Companies, Inc engages in the distribution of dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, and instruments; basic and advanced technology and dental equipment; practice optimization solutions, such as practice management software, e-commerce, revenue cycle management, patient engagement solutions, and clinical and patient education systems.

Featured Stories

