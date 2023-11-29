Pax Dollar 24-Hour Volume Tops $3.74 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $447.54 million and $3.74 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005640 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000060 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 448,212,766 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.