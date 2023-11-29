Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Acquired by Huntington National Bank

Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Free Report) by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $70,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Inceptionr LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Inceptionr LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 560,710 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $103,468,000 after purchasing an additional 61,722 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 15.9% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 44,985 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in Paylocity in the second quarter worth approximately $101,952,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paylocity by 7.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 731,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $134,836,000 after acquiring an additional 48,688 shares during the period. 73.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $241,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 30,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,073,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.06, for a total transaction of $101,030.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,089,679.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joshua Scutt sold 1,206 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $241,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,535 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,484 over the last quarter. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Paylocity from $255.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Paylocity from $253.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on Paylocity from $213.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Paylocity from $236.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Paylocity Stock Performance

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $149.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.95. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.23, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 1 year low of $139.40 and a 1 year high of $235.00.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $317.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.58 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 11.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Paylocity Profile

(Free Report)

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

