PayPal USD (PYUSD) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $158.84 Million

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One PayPal USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002625 BTC on popular exchanges. PayPal USD has a market capitalization of $158.84 million and approximately $5.78 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PayPal USD Token Profile

PayPal USD’s total supply is 158,956,937 tokens. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd.

Buying and Selling PayPal USD

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 158,956,937.45 with 158,956,937 in circulation. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99678327 USD and is up 0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $4,829,634.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PayPal USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PayPal USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

