Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST) Trading Down 5%

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE:PKST – Get Free Report) shares were down 5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $17.58 and last traded at $17.58. Approximately 172,899 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 323,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.51.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Peakstone Realty Trust from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Get Peakstone Realty Trust alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on PKST

Peakstone Realty Trust Price Performance

Peakstone Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Trading of Peakstone Realty Trust

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at $58,899,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,858,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Peakstone Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,782,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peakstone Realty Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 455,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after buying an additional 29,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Peakstone Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,483,000. 27.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peakstone Realty Trust

(Get Free Report)

Peakstone Realty Trust (NYSE: PKST) is an internally managed, real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, newer-vintage portfolio of predominantly single-tenant industrial and office properties. These assets are generally leased to creditworthy tenants under long-term net lease agreements with contractual rent escalations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peakstone Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.