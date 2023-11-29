PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

PEDEVCO Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of PEDEVCO stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. PEDEVCO has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $72.07 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53 and a beta of 1.24.

PEDEVCO (NYSE:PED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.21 million. PEDEVCO had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 10.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that PEDEVCO will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp., an oil and gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and production of oil and natural gas assets in the United States. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas. PEDEVCO Corp. is a subsidiary of SK Energy LLC.

