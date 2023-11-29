PegNet Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $100.29 Million (PEG)

PegNet (PEG) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One PegNet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000118 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $100.29 million and $65,549.68 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PegNet Profile

PegNet was first traded on August 19th, 2019. PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. PegNet’s official Twitter account is @pegnetnews. PegNet’s official message board is medium.com/@pegnetcash. PegNet’s official website is pegnet.cash.

PegNet Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swiss Franc (PEG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Swiss Franc has a current supply of 2,227,955,499.0044. The last known price of Swiss Franc is 0.04108426 USD and is down -9.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $68,476.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pegnet.cash.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PegNet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PegNet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

