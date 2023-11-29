Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Shares Acquired by Thematics Asset Management

Thematics Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management’s holdings in Pentair were worth $15,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNR. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,667,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,608,000 after purchasing an additional 780,043 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on PNR. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Pentair from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pentair in a report on Monday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pentair from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Pentair from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.21.

In other news, EVP Philip M. Rolchigo sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $243,080.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,371.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pentair stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $63.82. 260,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,317. Pentair plc has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $71.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.56 and its 200 day moving average is $63.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.85, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 12.36%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pentair plc will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 20th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.66%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

