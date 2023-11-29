Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:PEBK)

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Trading Up 1.4 %

PEBK traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.42. 559 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,213. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.28 million, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.13. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $16.35 and a 12-month high of $34.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.11 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 14.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,840 shares of the bank’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in the 1st quarter worth about $356,000. 37.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

