Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ~$0.08 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15-6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.25 billion.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.67.

Shares of WOOF opened at $3.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.64 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $3.06 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 25.70 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOOF. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 607.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 3,288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 1,396.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 384.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 7,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 6,050 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

