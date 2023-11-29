Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 150,189 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,534 shares during the quarter. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 24,706 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,715 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 375,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 5,106.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 29,567 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $3,324,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 55.6% during the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 9,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund stock opened at $8.02 on Wednesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $6.93 and a one year high of $9.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.03.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be issued a $0.0275 dividend. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 15th.

In other Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $48,490.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,373,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,015,356.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders acquired 527,720 shares of company stock valued at $3,899,362 over the last three months.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

