Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Shares Acquired by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 17.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLNT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Planet Fitness by 52.9% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Planet Fitness in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.88.

Planet Fitness Price Performance

Shares of PLNT traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,293. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.32. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.13 and a fifty-two week high of $85.90.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $277.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.18 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.80% and a negative return on equity of 102.85%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

