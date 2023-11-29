PLATINCOIN Price Reaches $0.0096 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 49.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $47,791.94 and $20.40 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PLATINCOIN has traded down 41.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PLATINCOIN

PLC is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 742,457,011 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 741,730,435.40039 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.01874883 USD and is up 12.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $186.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

