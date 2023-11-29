Polaris Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.65 (NYSE:PII)

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.65 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Polaris has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Polaris has a payout ratio of 28.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Polaris to earn $9.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Polaris Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:PII opened at $86.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 1.69. Polaris has a 12-month low of $84.15 and a 12-month high of $138.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 51.02% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PII shares. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Polaris from $122.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Polaris from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Polaris from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. TheStreet downgraded Polaris from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.77.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Polaris

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Polaris by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Polaris by 30.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $114,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Polaris by 108.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

Recommended Stories

