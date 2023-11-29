Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 535,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.
Prada Trading Down 1.4 %
Shares of PRDSF opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. Prada has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.86.
About Prada
