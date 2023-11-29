Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Prada S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:PRDSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 249,300 shares, a drop of 53.5% from the October 31st total of 535,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 29.0 days.

Prada Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of PRDSF opened at $5.69 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42. Prada has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $7.86.

About Prada

Prada S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes leather goods, handbags, footwear, apparel, accessories, and jewelry in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Japan, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers its products under the Prada, Miu Miu, Church's, and Car Shoe brands.

