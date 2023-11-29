Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Plans $0.21 Quarterly Dividend

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th.

Premier has a payout ratio of 39.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Premier to earn $1.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.9%.

Premier Price Performance

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $20.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.91. Premier has a 1-year low of $18.89 and a 1-year high of $35.57.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Premier

Premier ( NASDAQ:PINC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $318.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.43 million. Premier had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 12.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Premier will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Premier by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Premier by 397.6% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in Premier during the 2nd quarter worth $78,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Premier during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its position in shares of Premier by 19.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Premier from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Premier from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Premier from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

About Premier

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

