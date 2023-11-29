Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Hits New 1-Year High at $164.31

Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $164.31 and last traded at $163.98, with a volume of 980600 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $163.72.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Progressive from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Progressive from $186.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Progressive from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.47.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.89 and a 200-day moving average of $138.39. The firm has a market cap of $95.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.66 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,597,691.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 1,570 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.39, for a total transaction of $220,412.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,706 shares in the company, valued at $4,451,205.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total value of $1,622,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 285,507 shares in the company, valued at $38,597,691.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,136,308 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in Progressive by 87.4% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 10,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,419,000 after acquiring an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.9% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,641,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $785,814,000 after buying an additional 156,332 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.4% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 135,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,885,000 after buying an additional 6,947 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $21,451,000. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Progressive in the third quarter valued at $167,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

