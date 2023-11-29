Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $82.50 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 29th. One Prom token can now be purchased for about $4.52 or 0.00011846 BTC on exchanges. Prom has a market cap of $82.50 million and approximately $2.09 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prom has traded 5.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00006408 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017009 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,164.49 or 1.00009785 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011150 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000795 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00007699 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003911 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.49245422 USD and is up 2.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $1,790,157.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

