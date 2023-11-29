ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $58.77

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (BATS:SMDV – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $58.77 and last traded at $58.47, with a volume of 50208 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.69.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.0% during the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 9,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 15.8% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period.

ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF Company Profile

The ProShares Russell 2000 Dividend Growers ETF (SMDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks with a 10-year record of increasing dividends. Stocks are equally weighted. SMDV was launched on Feb 5, 2015 and is managed by ProShares.

