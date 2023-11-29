Qsemble Capital Management LP Buys New Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 5.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,059,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $635,044,000 after purchasing an additional 592,347 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $270,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 251,648 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,252,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $2,403,000. Finally, Inceptionr LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter worth $277,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.58.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $58.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.37. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.63 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair bought 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers U.S.A.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

