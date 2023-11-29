Qsemble Capital Management LP Has $288,000 Stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LSCC. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LSCC opened at $57.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.27. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a one year low of $51.96 and a one year high of $98.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.36 and its 200-day moving average is $82.03.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $192.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.03 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 28.59%. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Benchmark cut their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $105.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.82.

In related news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.03, for a total value of $2,201,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 753,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,486,511.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 2,116 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total value of $123,278.16. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,788.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 110,683 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,921. 1.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

