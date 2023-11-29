Qsemble Capital Management LP Invests $432,000 in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Evergy by 1.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its position in Evergy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 30,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,882,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Evergy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,041,928,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Evergy by 92.7% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EVRG. Barclays assumed coverage on Evergy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised Evergy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Evergy from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Evergy from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.40.

Evergy Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:EVRG opened at $51.26 on Wednesday. Evergy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.92 and a 1 year high of $65.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.07 and its 200-day moving average is $55.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 12.16%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Evergy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6425 per share. This represents a $2.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a boost from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.82%.

Evergy Company Profile

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

