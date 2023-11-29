Qsemble Capital Management LP Makes New $363,000 Investment in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,477,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commercial Metals by 22.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,494,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $312,971,000 after buying an additional 1,367,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Commercial Metals by 249.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,720,000 after acquiring an additional 619,296 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 371.0% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 657,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,124,000 after acquiring an additional 517,834 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,652,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $68,790,000 after purchasing an additional 409,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Commercial Metals

In related news, CEO Peter R. Matt purchased 6,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $40.30 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Commercial Metals news, SVP Stephen William Simpson sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,928 shares in the company, valued at $131,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Peter R. Matt bought 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.30 per share, with a total value of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,714,934.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Commercial Metals Stock Down 0.1 %

CMC opened at $44.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $49.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.37. Commercial Metals has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $58.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.08). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 22.62%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Commercial Metals will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Commercial Metals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 26th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 25th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Commercial Metals from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Commercial Metals from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

Commercial Metals Profile

(Free Report)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and Europe. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Stories

