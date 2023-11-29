Qsemble Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 4,600 Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $416,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 28,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 4,983 shares during the last quarter. First County Bank CT grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 6,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 173,289 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,570,000 after acquiring an additional 12,903 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 11.6% in the second quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ED opened at $90.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.78. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.46 and a 1 year high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. Analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ED. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Argus dropped their price target on Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.54.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

