Qsemble Capital Management LP Takes $677,000 Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $677,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. 81.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Travelers Companies from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $185.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $176.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $186.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.17.

Insider Activity at Travelers Companies

In other news, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,786.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $48,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,421,684. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 3,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.38, for a total value of $643,135.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,005 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,786.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $176.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.58. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.33 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $169.26.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.98). The company had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.42 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 5.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

