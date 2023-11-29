Qsemble Capital Management LP Trims Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Qsemble Capital Management LP lessened its stake in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 4,010.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 491.3% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 473 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 102.5% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 84.3% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 645 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on TOL shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $82.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Toll Brothers from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Martin P. Connor sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.11, for a total value of $420,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,414 shares in the company, valued at $3,567,441.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total transaction of $73,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 130,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,539,220.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,694 shares of company stock worth $804,280. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

NYSE:TOL opened at $84.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.45. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.47 and a 12-month high of $87.12.

Toll Brothers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.04%.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

