QUASA Price Hits $0.0015 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. QUASA has a market cap of $179,150.59 and $49,000.81 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00017255 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,681.88 or 1.00128687 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00011288 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007944 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003975 BTC.

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00152091 USD and is up 1.65 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $34,620.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

