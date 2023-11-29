Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Sold by Mirova

Mirova decreased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 62.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the quarter. Mirova’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 5.3% in the second quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 4.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,252 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 23,459 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 86,920 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth about $185,000. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DGX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.09.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of DGX stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $136.50. 45,781 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,153. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $158.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

