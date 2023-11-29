Radio Caca (RACA) Trading Up 13.7% This Week

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 29th. During the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded up 13.7% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $62.42 million and $9.22 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Radio Caca alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002934 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000058 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0938 or 0.00000245 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.51 or 0.00014403 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00004787 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 351,351,566,604 tokens. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radio Caca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radio Caca and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.