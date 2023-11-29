Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2487 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.
Ramaco Resources Trading Down 0.4 %
METCB stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88.
Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of METCB. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.
Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.
