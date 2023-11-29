Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2487 per share on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 0.4 %

METCB stock opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. Ramaco Resources has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $19.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.88.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $186.97 million during the quarter.

Insider Transactions at Ramaco Resources

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ramaco Resources

In other news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 737,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,422,983.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 44,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $805,380.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 737,932 shares in the company, valued at $13,422,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Bryan H. Lawrence sold 316,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $5,613,725.79. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 730,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,950,133.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,103,204 shares of company stock valued at $18,908,936.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of METCB. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter valued at $229,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 595.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,891 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Ramaco Resources by 5.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 43,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in Ramaco Resources during the second quarter valued at $188,000. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

About Ramaco Resources

(Get Free Report)

Ramaco Resources, Inc operates, develops, and sells metallurgical coal. Its development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

Featured Articles

