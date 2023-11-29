Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Shares Sold by Natixis

Natixis reduced its position in Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Free Report) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 301,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 39,645 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.50% of Rapid7 worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rapid7 in the first quarter valued at approximately $759,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 5.5% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Rapid7 by 16.6% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 23,019 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on RPD. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.07.

Shares of RPD stock opened at $54.36 on Wednesday. Rapid7, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.50 and a fifty-two week high of $55.61. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.07.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $198.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.01 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rapid7, Inc. will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Rapid7, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cybersecurity risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a cloud risk and compliance management platform; InsightVM helps organizations to discover and remediate vulnerability risk across their network; InsightAppSec that provides dynamic application security testing; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution.

