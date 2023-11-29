Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Natixis Investment Managers International

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Free Report) by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Raymond James by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,196,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,784,503,000 after acquiring an additional 772,492 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its holdings in Raymond James by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 7,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Raymond James during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RJF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raymond James from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $128.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $121.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raymond James has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.67.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 8,044 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $799,654.04. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,240.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Raymond James Stock Performance

Shares of Raymond James stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $103.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,158,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.98. Raymond James has a one year low of $82.00 and a one year high of $120.73. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.15). Raymond James had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 13.39%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Raymond James

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

