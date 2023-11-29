RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA) to Issue 1 Dividend of $1.50

RB Global, Inc. (TSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RBA) declared a 1 dividend on Wednesday, November 29th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st will be paid a dividend of 1.499 per share on Thursday, November 30th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st. This is an increase from RB Global’s previous 1 dividend of $1.43.

RB Global Price Performance

RBA stock traded down C$0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$85.54. The stock had a trading volume of 7,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,212. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$87.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$82.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.39. The company has a market cap of C$15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.89. RB Global has a 52-week low of C$68.80 and a 52-week high of C$93.58.

Get RB Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total transaction of C$5,505,369.75. In related news, Director Ann Margaret Fandozzi sold 88,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.19, for a total transaction of C$5,505,369.75. Also, Senior Officer James Francis Kessler acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$60.06 per share, with a total value of C$75,075.00. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBA. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on RB Global from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RBA

About RB Global

(Get Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RB Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RB Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.