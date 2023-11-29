Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 651,900 Shares of Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,297,833 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 651,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.66% of Dropbox worth $247,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Dropbox by 2,160.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dropbox by 446.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $81,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,768,546.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bart Volkmer sold 7,054 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total transaction of $191,445.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 305,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,295,558.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy Regan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $81,270.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 508,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,768,546.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,079 shares of company stock worth $908,035 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on DBX. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair cut shares of Dropbox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dropbox from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.14.

Dropbox Stock Performance

Shares of Dropbox stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, hitting $28.31. The company had a trading volume of 326,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,425,767. Dropbox, Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.71 and a 1 year high of $28.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average of $26.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.86.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 101.75% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $633.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $627.66 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

