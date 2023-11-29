Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 474,333 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 150,156 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Netflix worth $208,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter valued at $885,000. Montecito Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Netflix by 32.6% in the second quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $67,328,000 after buying an additional 37,600 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 918,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $404,755,000 after buying an additional 160,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 47,937 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $21,116,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total value of $189,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 81,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.33, for a total value of $35,412,789.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $189,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,463.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Benchmark reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $441.20.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded down $3.10 on Wednesday, reaching $475.90. 643,728 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,610,280. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $411.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.57. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.41 and a 12 month high of $485.00. The firm has a market cap of $208.29 billion, a PE ratio of 47.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

