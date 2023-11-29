Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,198,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223,900 shares during the period. Snowflake makes up about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.67% of Snowflake worth $386,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7,500.0% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the second quarter worth $840,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 111.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 63.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SNOW traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,873,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,738. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.68. The firm has a market cap of $57.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.50 and a beta of 0.77. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.27 and a 1-year high of $193.94.

In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 4,308 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.67, for a total value of $627,546.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,644,936.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Grzegorz Czajkowski sold 694 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.27, for a total value of $115,391.38. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,095,135.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 92,438 shares of company stock worth $14,858,680 over the last ninety days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SNOW shares. HSBC started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded Snowflake from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $195.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Snowflake from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.52.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

