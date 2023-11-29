Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 48.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,091,807 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,933,244 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises 0.8% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.07% of Tesla worth $547,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 3.3% in the first quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 472 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 1,387 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.3% during the second quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 3,092 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.4% during the second quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 2,967 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% during the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,478 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 41.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $310.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, September 18th. Guggenheim restated a “sell” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Tesla from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.53.

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA stock traded up $3.18 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.90. The company had a trading volume of 37,313,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,902,766. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $235.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.64. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $794.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.19 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 68,102 shares in the company, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,347,048.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $14,912,137.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,565 shares of company stock worth $7,702,315 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

