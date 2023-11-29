Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,003,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.89% of Cboe Global Markets worth $276,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 387.0% in the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 121,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,779,000 after buying an additional 96,616 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 7,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd lifted its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd now owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,265,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $441,000. 81.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.08, for a total value of $573,958.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,139,618.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. UBS Group raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CBOE

Cboe Global Markets Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CBOE stock traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,075,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of 93.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.31 and its 200 day moving average is $150.55. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.82 and a fifty-two week high of $139.00.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.