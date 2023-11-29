Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $281.75 Million Holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 47.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 598,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.20% of Ulta Beauty worth $281,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ULTA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ULTA traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $418.62. 142,289 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 757,466. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $556.60. The company has a market cap of $20.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $392.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.44.

ULTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on Ulta Beauty from $460.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ulta Beauty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $528.39.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

