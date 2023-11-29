Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $293.63 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 871,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 110,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $293,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $369,800,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 150.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 776,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,692,000 after buying an additional 466,069 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 9,111.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 390,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $128,867,000 after acquiring an additional 386,419 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after acquiring an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 966.0% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 289,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $100,295,000 after purchasing an additional 262,373 shares during the last quarter. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded up $2.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $390.46. 79,164 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,087. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $409.95. The company has a market cap of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $358.48.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price (up previously from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.08.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

