Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $447.69 Million Holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 9.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,272,161 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 125,574 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 0.6% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $447,686,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $232,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7,959.3% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Investment Management LLC now owns 9,510 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,996,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 100,751 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,819 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 56,172 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,768,000 after acquiring an additional 5,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 43.4% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,713 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

VRTX has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $350.00 to $347.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $389.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $376.13.

In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total transaction of $1,983,501.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,218,655. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 5,651 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.00, for a total value of $1,983,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 51,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,218,655. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 242 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $87,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 47,911 shares of company stock worth $17,624,025. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $351.84. The stock had a trading volume of 172,463 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,188,392. The company has a quick ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $360.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $350.92. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $282.21 and a 1 year high of $387.42. The stock has a market cap of $90.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.45.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.55. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.94% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.64 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

