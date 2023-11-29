Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 133.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,721,009 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 11,832,600 shares during the period. Ford Motor makes up about 0.5% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.52% of Ford Motor worth $313,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Investment Group increased its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Investment Group now owns 39,840 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 0.4% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 592,161 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,959,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 291,441 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 8,696 shares during the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 524,212 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,605,000 after purchasing an additional 9,688 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on F. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.42.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE F traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.74. 23,763,391 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 58,366,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.41. The company has a market capitalization of $42.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.68.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is 39.22%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

