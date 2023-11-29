Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,056,590 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 126,500 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for about 1.0% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.96% of VeriSign worth $690,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 2.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 41,332 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,735,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the 2nd quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,044,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 559,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,907,687.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,937,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,339 shares of company stock valued at $4,491,972 in the last ninety days. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $213.03. The stock had a trading volume of 28,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 498,744. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $205.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.44. VeriSign, Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.44 and a twelve month high of $229.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.94.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

