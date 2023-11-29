Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 493,988 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,930,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 493,988 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $220,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 8,340.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares in the company, valued at $12,636,083. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 12,684 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.61, for a total value of $1,707,393.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 95,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,898,599.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 11,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.60, for a total value of $1,159,536.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,636,083. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 92,721 shares of company stock worth $11,501,486. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,991. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $105.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.77. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.10 and a 12 month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $215.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.27 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 15.88%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their price target on e.l.f. Beauty from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of e.l.f. Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.42.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

