Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 512,900 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,598,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 512,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $266,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Li Auto by 584.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Li Auto by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Li Auto during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Li Auto by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Li Auto by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Li Auto alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet raised Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.72.

Li Auto Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of LI stock traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $39.27. The company had a trading volume of 1,591,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,730,334. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Li Auto Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.80 and a 1-year high of $47.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.54 and a 200 day moving average of $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98 and a beta of 0.96.

Li Auto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.