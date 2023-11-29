Renaissance Technologies LLC Takes $192.59 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,744,938 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $192,589,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 201.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $110.51. 1,928,442 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,319,043. NIKE, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.66 and a 52 week high of $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.83. The company has a market cap of $168.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.09.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NKE. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $113.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 18th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,820.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

