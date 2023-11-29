Reviewing Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY)

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) and Leafly (NASDAQ:LFLY – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bentley Systems and Leafly’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bentley Systems $1.10 billion 13.44 $174.74 million $0.53 98.02 Leafly $47.36 million 0.23 $5.07 million ($8.10) -0.61

Bentley Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Leafly. Leafly is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bentley Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk & Volatility

44.2% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Leafly shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of Bentley Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.3% of Leafly shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Bentley Systems has a beta of 1.18, suggesting that its stock price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Leafly has a beta of 1.3, suggesting that its stock price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Bentley Systems and Leafly, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bentley Systems 0 3 6 0 2.67 Leafly 0 1 0 0 2.00

Bentley Systems presently has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 7.80%. Given Bentley Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Bentley Systems is more favorable than Leafly.

Profitability

This table compares Bentley Systems and Leafly’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bentley Systems 14.35% 36.06% 7.19% Leafly -33.19% N/A -56.03%

Summary

Bentley Systems beats Leafly on 13 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround. It also provides project delivery systems that support collaboration, work-sharing, and 4D construction modeling for infrastructure project delivery enterprises, such as ProjectWise, ProjectWise Design Review Service, and SYNCHRO; and asset and network performance systems, such as AssetWise ALIM, AssetWise Asset Reliability, AssetWise Enterprise Interoperability, AssetWise 4D Analytics, AssetWise Linear, and Seequent Central. In addition, it offers industry solutions comprising AssetWise Linear SUPERLOAD, AssetWise Linear Analytics, AssetWise Inspections, ContextCapture, OpenCities, OpenUtilities, OpenTower, OpenWindPower, Power Line, SPIDA, OrbitGT, sensemetrics, PlantSight, and WaterSight. The company serves civil, structural, geotechnical, geoscience subsurface engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, city and regional planners, contractors, fabricators, and operations and maintenance engineers. Bentley Systems, Incorporated was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania.

About Leafly

Leafly Holdings, Inc. owns and operates a platform to provide consumers with cannabis information and connects consumers to cannabis brands and licensed retailers. The company offers subscription-based marketplace listings, digital advertising solutions, and software as a service-based tools to cannabis retailers and brands; and information, reviews, menus, and ordering and delivery options to its audience through its website and mobile applications. Leafly Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

