Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF) versus Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Critical Survey

Rexel (OTCMKTS:RXLSF – Get Free Report) and Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rexel and Climb Global Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexel N/A N/A N/A Climb Global Solutions 3.54% 21.09% 5.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Rexel and Climb Global Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexel 0 0 0 0 N/A Climb Global Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00

Valuation & Earnings

Climb Global Solutions has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 2.41%. Given Climb Global Solutions’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Climb Global Solutions is more favorable than Rexel.

This table compares Rexel and Climb Global Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexel N/A N/A N/A $0.76 30.16 Climb Global Solutions $304.35 million 0.71 $12.50 million $2.63 17.82

Climb Global Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Rexel. Climb Global Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexel, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Rexel pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Climb Global Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Rexel pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Climb Global Solutions pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.4% of Rexel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.2% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Climb Global Solutions shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Climb Global Solutions beats Rexel on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexel

Rexel S.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of low and ultra-low voltage electrical products and services for the residential, commercial, and industrial energy markets in France, Europe, North America, and Asia-Pacific. The company offers smart cameras, sensors, controllers, and monitoring software; light sources, lights, and control switches; climate control products, including heat pumps, air conditioning, and water heaters; fire alarms, surveillance equipment, access controls devices, and emergency lightings; and connection cables, and switches and routers, as well as enclosures, mounts, and racks. It also provides solar modules and inverters; connected lighting, intelligent home system, home control touch screen, and smart thermostat products; residential chargers, commercial stations, and charging cables for electric vehicles; electric motors, variable speed drives, programmable logic controllers, and computers and operator interface; and fastening systems, electrical power and control, and valves and instrumentation products. The company offers products, services, and solutions in the fields of technical supply, automation, and energy management related to the construction, renovation, maintenance, and production. It operates a network of approximately 1,900 branches in 21 countries. The company was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc. operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software and hardware to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter. It also resells computer software and hardware developed by others, as well as provides technical services to end user customers. In addition, the company offers a line of products from various software vendors; and tools for virtualization/cloud computing, security, networking, storage and infrastructure management, application lifecycle management, and other technically sophisticated domains, as well as computer hardware. It markets its products through its own web sites, local and on-line seminars, events, webinars, and social media, as well as direct email and printed materials. The company was formerly known as Wayside Technology Group, Inc. and changed its name to Climb Global Solutions Inc. in October 2022. Climb Global Solutions Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Eatontown, New Jersey.

