RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in RLI Corp. (NYSE:RLI – Free Report) by 32.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 99,358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,461 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of RLI worth $13,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RLI. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in RLI by 3.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in RLI by 2.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 119,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in RLI by 10.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in RLI by 8.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its position in RLI by 2.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RLI Stock Performance

NYSE RLI opened at $135.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 0.39. RLI Corp. has a 1 year low of $123.04 and a 1 year high of $149.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.74.

RLI Dividend Announcement

RLI ( NYSE:RLI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. RLI had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 17.75%. The company had revenue of $331.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that RLI Corp. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on RLI in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on RLI from $151.00 to $148.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on RLI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

RLI Company Profile

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

