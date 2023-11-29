Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.22 Billion

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 29th. Over the last week, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 1.4% against the US dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be purchased for approximately $2,246.33 or 0.05886497 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $1.22 billion and approximately $9.24 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rocket Pool ETH Profile

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 544,949 tokens. The official message board for Rocket Pool ETH is medium.com/rocket-pool. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official website is rocketpool.net.

Rocket Pool ETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 544,956.54383256. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 2,242.48208846 USD and is up 2.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $4,181,097.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rocket Pool ETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rocket Pool ETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rocket Pool ETH using one of the exchanges listed above.

